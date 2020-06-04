It’s Thursday once more, which means it’s time for this week’s free offering from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can get the chaotic cooking co-op Overcooked! for absolutely free.

Overcooked! has been free on the Epic Games Store before – almost a year ago, in fact. We’re not too sure if Epic has a “never give away the same game twice” policy or not but hey, if you missed Overcooked! last time, consider this a second chance!

If you’re new here, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’ve read at least one article before, then welcome back! Here’s a reminder to stretch every once in a while.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store now requires two-factor authentication as part of Epic’s new security process. You’ll need 2FA enabled on your account to claim.

You can claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim them, regardless of your method of choice.

It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Overcooked is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens! The Onion Kingdom is in danger and only the finest cooking can save it! In Overcooked players must journey through a variety of cruel and unusual kitchens on their quest to become master chefs capable of conquering an ancient edible evil which plagues the land. Play solo or engage in classic, chaotic couch co-op for up to four players in both co-operative and competitive challenge modes. You’ll have to cook a range of different dishes and work together in order to become the most effective and ultimate team!

You can get Overcooked! for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here. It’ll be free until the 11th of June at 4pm BST, so you have just under an entire week to click that big “GET” button.

Not-so-coincidentally, the Epic Games Mega Sale also ends on June 11th. The sale is set to run from May 14th until June 11th and Epic is giving away $10 coupons to all players. Use these coupons to purchase eligible content of $14.99 or more on the store and you’ll receive yet another coupon to use.

Next week’s free game is apparently set to be the Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection, but just be aware that things are always subject to change. Make sure you check back in next Thursday to see what we’re getting next. Happy gaming, and stay safe out there!