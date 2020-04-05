Microsoft added text formatting toolbar to Outlook for iOS last month, allowing users to apply various text styles including Bold, Italics, Underline and more. Now, the company is also working on a similar feature for its Android app.

According to app developer Alessandro Paluzzi, the company working formatting toolbar for Outlook for Android. The app developer also posted a screenshot of the toolbar, giving us an early look at what the UI looks like.

#Microsoft is working on a text formatting toolbar for the e-mail composer on #Outlook for #Android ? pic.twitter.com/DPBymClB1Q — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 4, 2020

As is the case in the Outlook for iOS app, the formatting toolbar is is located at the bottom of the Compose window.

Microsoft is still working on the feature, but the leaking of the feature means that we might not have to wait for long before Microsoft makes this feature available for the public. However, there’s still no ETA, meaning we don’t know as to when the feature is going to be available for the Outlooks users on Android.

