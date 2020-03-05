Microsoft Outlook for iOS updated with new text formatting options

Microsoft has now released a new update for Outlook app in Apple App Store. The updated Outlook app now allows you to format your email like a pro on the go. You now have new text formatting options which includes text style, Bold/Italics/Underline and more. The new formatting toolbar is located at the bottom of the Compose window and it includes:

“With additional formatting functionality now in Outlook for iOS, composing or replying to email on your iPhone or iPad is just as effective as creating them on a larger screen,” wrote Eugenie Burrage from Outlook team.

You can download the updated Outlook app here from App Store.

