Microsoft Outlook for iOS updated with new text formatting options

Microsoft has now released a new update for Outlook app in Apple App Store. The updated Outlook app now allows you to format your email like a pro on the go. You now have new text formatting options which includes text style, Bold/Italics/Underline and more. The new formatting toolbar is located at the bottom of the Compose window and it includes:

Bold

Italics

Underline

Bulleted lists

Numbered lists

Linking

Three font styles

“With additional formatting functionality now in Outlook for iOS, composing or replying to email on your iPhone or iPad is just as effective as creating them on a larger screen,” wrote Eugenie Burrage from Outlook team.

You can download the updated Outlook app here from App Store.