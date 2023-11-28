Outlook for Mac users getting email recall funtionality

Microsoft has announced they will add cloud-based message recall to Outlook for Mac. This feature will allow users to recall messages that they have sent. The recall will be performed directly against the recipients’ cloud mailboxes. Hence, it no longer matters which email client the recipient uses.

The feature, identified by ID 189804, has been added to the roadmap as of November 28, 2023. This addition specifically targets Outlook users on the Mac platform. It will be available across Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant) cloud instances.

It is uncertain whether this functionality will be available once the recipient reads the message. Additionally, it is unclear whether Outlook will notify the recipient if the email has been recalled. From what I know, it is only effective if the recipient uses Outlook for Windows and has their email client open.

In the context of email, the recall feature allows the sender of an email to retrieve or “recall” the message from the recipients’ mailboxes before they have had a chance to read it or take action on it. This can be useful if the sender made a mistake in the original message or if they simply want to change the content of the message.

The release phase for this feature includes a preview in the Current Channel set for March 2024, with the rollout scheduled to commence in April 2024.