Is Microsoft bringing trim video in Microsoft Stream (on Sharepoint)? New Roadmap update says so

Do you want to trim video in Microsoft Stream (on Sharepoint)? Well, we may have some good news for you.

In an updated entry on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site (Feature ID: 186956), the Redmond-based tech giant says that this feature will empower users with edit permissions to trim the beginning, end, and any segments within a video.

“When you trim a video, Stream won’t change the original video file itself. Instead, it just hides the trimmed parts from your viewers,” the update reads.

You can then take this feature out for a spin by launching a video in the Stream web application and clicking the edit button once the rollout is completed in the next months.

The roadmap update states that the rollout will commence in “March 2023.” However, given that the roadmap entry was added on November 21, 2023, it is likely a typo and should instead read “March 2024.”

The Redmond-based tech giant infamously removed the trim feature from the new Stream last year, and it was only available in Stream (Classic) at that time so users who migrated might not be able to find it.

Microsoft’s employee Marc Mroz then replied to users’ complaints on the MSFT’s Tech Community hub, saying that the team had been “trying to build a simple version into the new experience.”

The video trimming feature’s removal from Stream then sparked a discussion on Microsoft’s Community forum this year. In response to user feedback, Microsoft announced that the feature would be reinstated shortly.