It has been more than six months since Oppo announced its first foldable phone in China, the Oppo Find N 5G. And to gain a stronger foothold in the foldable smartphone market, the Chinese tech giant is reportedly working on two foldable phones, slated to release this year, according to famous Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.

As per the leaker, one of the foldables will feature a clamshell design, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3, and is codenamed Dragonfly. It reportedly has a new hinge structure and a 120 Hz screen refresh rate. At this point, one of the company’s priorities seems to be reducing the device’s overall thickness.

The other foldable phone will have a book-like foldable design. This will probably be the successor to last year’s Oppo Find N 5G and, therefore, may be called Oppo Find N2. Rumor has it that it will feature a 120 Hz display and perhaps a more compact design. Hopefully, we will know more in the coming months.

Aside from the new foldable phones, Oppo is also working on a series of high-performance flagship phones. Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets will power these devices and will reportedly debut in the second half of 2022. No further details are available about these new premium phones, but they might be part of the Find or Reno lineup.

Meanwhile, OnePlus’ sister company, OnePlus, is also working on its first foldable phone. As per leaks, its foldable device will be very similar to the Oppo Find N. Oppo and OnePlus are part of BBK Electronics, so it’s not surprising to see OnePlus copying Oppo. Currently, there are a lot of similarities between OnePlus and Oppo phones, and that speaks volumes about how closely they are working.

via 91mobiles