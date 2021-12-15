OPPO promised to announce its first-ever foldable phone on December 15, and true to its word, the company has finally made the Find N 5G foldable phone official in China.

Design

The OPPO Find N 5G uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges of the device, and according to the company, this will improve the “hand feel” and maintain a sleek look. It features a rectangular camera module, which features a fluid curve design similar to the Find X3. The Find N 5G uses the Gorilla Glass Victus back panel. The foldable smartphone uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is housed in the power button.

What’s unique about OPPO Find N 5G

The most exciting thing about the Find N 5G is perhaps OPPO’s unique hinge. The company’s water-drop hinge is designed in such a way that the crease is up to 80% less noticeable compared with other devices, according to TUV. When folded, you won’t see any gaps between displays, offering you a more integrated look. The design also ensures the protection of the inner display from scratches.

When folded, the Find N 5G has an aspect ratio of 18:9, which is very smartphone-ish, but when unfolded, you enter directly into the landscape mode, so you can watch videos, play games, or read books without the pain of rotating the device. And thanks to the FlexForm Mode, you have the flexibility to adapt the device to a wide range of usage scenarios.

OPPO is using a Serene Display, which includes a 0.03 mm layer of Flexion UTG (ultra-thin glass), allowing it to be folded over 200,000 times while still maintaining an overall smooth folding experience with next to no crease.

OPPO Find N 5G specs

OPPO Find N 5G is based on Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The most premium model offers 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It’s also available in lower RAM and storage — in that case, you’ll need to pick the 8GB/256GB variant. With a large 4,500 mAh battery, OPPO is claiming to provide all-day battery life. But even if that doesn’t turn out to be true, the 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge can take the battery from zer0 to 55 percent in just 30 minutes. It takes 70 minutes to fully charge the battery. The foldable smartphone has a dual speaker system and has support for Dolby Atmos.

Camera

Talking about the cameras, you get a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP telephoto lens. The foldable phone has selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays.

Price and availability

The OPPO Find N 5G comes in three distinctive colors — black, white, purple. It will be available in China from December 23, 2021, with a starting price of RMB 7,699.