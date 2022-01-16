OPPO appears to be preparing to enter the tablet market as popular Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed that the Chinese brand will launch its first-ever tablet in the first half of 2022. The claims appear to be credible as MySmartPrice has just spotted what appears to be an OPPO tablet with model number OPD2101 on the Geekbench benchmark website.

Besides the benchmark scores, the Geekbench listing also reveals some of the specifications of the tablet. According to the listing, it’s based on a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. The listing also confirms a 6GB RAM variant of the new OPPO tablet, though it’s not clear whether there will be other RAM variants. Powering the tablet will be Android 11.

Talking about the benchmark scores, it managed to get a single-core score of 4582 and a multicore score of 12259.

According to rumors coming from other sources, the OPPO tablet will feature a 33W fast charging. The tablet will make use of a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The price of the device is expected to be around Rs. 23,000.

Meanwhile, OPPO’s sister company OnePlus will launch its first-ever tablet in the first half of 2022, according to rumors. However, the exact release date is still not known. It’d interesting to see whether OnePlus and OPPO release their first-ever tablets in the same price range.

Which tablet you’re excited about the most? Let’s know your thoughts down in the comments.