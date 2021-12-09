In an effort to expand its product portfolio, OnePlus has been working on multiple product categories for months, including a tablet. Now courtesy of famous Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, we have some clarity over when the Shenzhen tech firm will release its first-ever tablet.

According to the tipster, OnePlus is all set to launch the tablet, OnePlus Pad, in India in the first half of 2022, though the exact launch date remains unknown. The tipster doesn’t give any details about the specifications of the tablet either.

The tipster also noted that the OnePlus Pad won’t launch alongside the OnePlus 10 in India. In all likelihood, it’ll first debut in China and then in India. We’ll surely know more about the tablet as move closer to the launch date.

Apart from the OnePlus Pad, the company is reportedly working on its first-ever foldable phone, but that’s not coming next year. What we will see next year is a tablet, new wearables, and a couple of flagship and mid-range smartphones from the company. As for the rumored foldable phone, we might see it in 2023.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will reportedly hold an event in Las Vegas on January 5 to showcase the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, it’s not clear whether the official launch will happen on that day. But if rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 10 Pro will first debut in China in the January-February time frame, while the global variant will see daylight in March or April.

via 91mobiles