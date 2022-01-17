OnePlus had created a lot of hype with its partnership with HASSELBLAD, and while the partnership didn’t translate into a better camera system for the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus’ sister company OPPO appears to have partnered with the Swedish camera company to c0-develop camera of its new flagship phone, the Oppo Find X5.

We already have a comprehensive idea about what the Find X5 will look like, but the it’s for the first time that we’re getting to know about the HASSELBLAD camera branding on the back of the next-generation OPPO flagship phone, thanks to images shared by a member of the CoolAPK forum(via Abhishek Yadav).

The new camera branding in a Oppo flagship doesn’t come as a surprise since both OnePlus and OnePlus are working closer than they did previously and also share the same parent company, BBK Electronics.

The latest images matches with what we see in in previous Find X5 renders. Even more encouraging is the fact that the shared specifications are also similar to what we heard in previous leaks.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro – Snapdragon 8 Gen1

– 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display

– 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5

– 5000mAh battery

80 watt wired charging

50 watt wireless charging Actual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsN pic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2022

Talking about the previously leaked specifications, the next-generation OPPO Find X5 features a 6.78 inches display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It’ll be based on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893. According to the tipster, the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, though whether lower RAM and storage variants will be available are unknown.

Talking about the camera, OPPO Find X5 will have a triple camera setup — 50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone will use a 32 MP front camera. It’ll be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

OPPO is expected to launch the Find X5 next month.

via 9to5google