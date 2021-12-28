OPPO’s next-generation flagship phone, which might be called OPPO Find X5 instead of Find X4, is undoubtedly among the top upcoming phones launching in 2022. We have been hearing rumors about it for quite some time now, but we didn’t get any information about what it looks like, until now.

Thanks to reliable tipster @OnLeaks, we now know key details about the specifications of the smartphone. And in collaboration with the tipster, Prepp has published the 5K renders, giving us a comprehensive idea of what the smartphone looks like.

According to the leaked renders, the OPPO Find X5 will offer a weird rear camera bump—it is a distorted rectangle, in which you get three camera lenses and one flash. The orientation of the lenses is also quite different from its predecessor, the Find X3. Apart from the camera module, the design is very similar to the Find X3.

Gallery

It’s worth noting that these leaked renders are based on early prototype schematics, so don’t be surprised if you see a different Find X5 at the launch event.

Talking about the specifications, the next-generation OPPO Find X5 features a 6.78 inches display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It’ll be based on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893. According to the tipster, the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, though whether lower RAM and storage variants will be available are unknown.

Talking about the camera, OPPO Find X5 will have a triple camera setup — 50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone will use a 32 MP front camera. It’ll be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

OPPO is expected to launch the Find X5 in March next year.