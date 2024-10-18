Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

If you are looking for the Opera vs Opera GX comparison, my experience and testing of these two browsers might help you decide which is better for you.

If you love customization, faster browsing, sleek UI, and a feature-rich browser, you might be familiar with Opera browser. However, Opera has another version, Opera GX, specially designed for gamers.

I have spent considerable time using both of these and while they are both built on the same foundation, they are different in some ways and cater to different user types.

Here’s my detailed comparison of both browsers based on various factors.

Opera vs Opera GX: Features

1. Performance and Resource Management

Performance-wise, both browsers do pretty well. The Opera browser is highly optimized and designed to deliver fast browsing while keeping minimal strain on the system. Features like a battery saver, ad-blockers, anti-trackers, and more come in handy in enhancing page load time and optimizing resource usage.

On the other hand, in addition to the abovementioned features, Opera GX has some additional features to control your system’s CPU and RAM usage. There’s a dedicated GX Control, which can be accessed from the left pane. It allows you to set limits on how much CPU and RAM the browser can use.

This is ideal for gamers who don’t want their browsing activities to interfere with their gaming performance. Further, you get the Network Limiter for restricting the amount of bandwidth your browser can utilize.

2. Privacy and Security

Opera is well known for its privacy and security features. It comes with a free unlimited VPN to unblock restricted websites, anti-trackers to prevent advertising agencies from tracking your online activities, ad-blockers to block irritating ads on the websites you visit, and more.

Further, there’s phishing protection and incognito mode for a private browsing session. I find Opera’s free VPN not as robust as the dedicated ones, but it works fine for basic use. You can also purchase VPN Pro for advanced features, dedicated support, and faster browsing with VPN on.

Opera GX has all these features as well. It doesn’t have anything specific for improving privacy and security for gaming.

3. Gaming-Specific Features

Regarding gaming-specific features, Opera is just a regular browser for regular browsing, so it doesn’t have any gaming-specific tools. It is a fast and efficient browser and that’s just it.

On the other hand, Opera GX is a dedicated browser for gamers. You can access the GX Corner, which gives information on upcoming game releases, gaming deals, and gaming news. Further, there’s a Twitch and Discord integration that lets users stay updated with their favorite streamers right from the sidebar.

4. Media Features

Opera browser comes with some cool media features. Its integrated music player on the sidebar allows you to directly access Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and other music apps from the browser. Then, there’s a Video Pop-Out feature that allows you to watch videos in a floating pop-up window while browsing other websites.

Like Opera, Opera GX has all these features, including a built-in player, but the integration of Twitch makes it more useful for streamers or gamers.

5. Customization and Extensions

Opera is famous for its customization options. It lets you add shortcuts to the most used features like Messenger apps, ChatGPT, Aria Chatbot, and more to the sidebar. You can also change the theme and wallpaper. Since it’s a Chromium-based browser, it supports the wide range of extensions available on the Chrome Web Store. In addition to that, it also has its own add-on collection.

Opera GX has the same customization features as the Opera browser but with more custom themes, background sounds, and access to exclusive gaming-related extensions. It also supports Chrome web store extensions.

Opera has a collection of tools, such as My Flow, which allows you to transfer files between desktop and mobile using the Opera browser. I find this feature incredibly useful. It also has a snapshot tool for taking screenshots on the browser and various accessibility features, such as zoom and keyboard shortcuts. Further, Opera offers Crypto Wallet support that helps you manage cryptocurrencies right from the browser itself.

Opera GX, on the other hand, includes all the same tools as Opera, with additional features like GX Cleaner, which helps delete unnecessary cache and files from the browser to keep it optimized.

Opera vs Opera GX: Ease of Use and User Interface

The first time I installed Opera was because of its clean, minimalistic, and modern user interface. Compared to other Chromium-based browsers like Edge and Chrome, Opera is better at navigation and provides a clutter-free experience.

I also like Opera’s customization options. You can tweak everything from the browser’s theme to the start page. The sidebar gives you access to messenger apps, ChatGPT, a media player, and more. I found it pretty convenient for everyday browsing.

Opera GX, on the other hand, is top-notch with its pleasant design and gamer aesthetics. The first thing that struck me was its bold, customizable look. GX has a neon-lit design that appeals directly to gamers, and you can change the colors and themes to match your setup.

I also found the interface to be intuitive despite its more flashy appearance. The addition of sound effects and background music (GX Sound) might seem gimmicky, but surprisingly, it adds to the overall experience, especially if you enjoy a fully immersive environment.

Opera vs Opera GX: Resource Usage

Opera has always been efficient when it comes to resource usage. Even after being so feature-rich, I didn’t notice much performance degradation on my 8 GB RAM and Intel i5 11th-generation laptop. However, if you open multiple tabs and run numerous browser extensions, you might feel some sluggishness.

Opera GX is also lightweight on your PC, especially with the GX Control panel, which has features to limit RAM and CPU usage. This useful feature lets you multitask between gaming and browsing, as it prevents the browser from eating into resources that your games might need. So, if you have a low-end PC, Opera GX is for you. I tested this by running Opera GX while playing a graphics-heavy game, and I really liked how it kept my system running smoothly without sacrificing browsing performance.

Opera vs Opera GX: Head-to-Head Comparison

Here’s a head-to-head comparison of the two browsers.

Feature Opera Opera GX Winner Target audience General users, productivity-focused Gamers, users who need resource control Opera (for regular users) / Opera GX (for gaming) Customization Customizable themes, sidebar adjustments Neon-lit customizable themes, GX Control, sound effects Opera GX (for aesthetic customization) Resource usage Lightweight but can become resource-heavy with many tabs/extensions GX Control allows users to limit CPU, RAM, and bandwidth usage Opera GX Built-in tools Integrated messengers, ad blocker, free VPN, Opera Flow Integrated messengers, GX Control, GX Corner, Twitch integration Opera GX (for gaming-centric tools) VPN and privacy Free built-in VPN, ad and tracker blocker Same as Opera, but focused on gamers’ privacy needs Tie Ease of use Clean, modern, easy to use for general purposes Intuitive with additional gaming features and aesthetic customization Opera (for simplicity) Interface design Clean, minimalistic design Bold, gamer-oriented neon design Opera GX (for a dynamic design) Performance for gaming Decent, but no dedicated gaming features Optimized for gaming, with GX Control for resource management Opera GX Platform support Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Windows, macOS, with mobile versions optimized for gaming Opera Unique features Free VPN, Opera Flow, Integrated messengers GX Control, GX Corner, Twitch integration, sound customization Tie

Opera vs Opera GX – Verdict

Both Opera and Opera GX browsers are excellent in performance, features, and ease of use. So, which one should you choose? Well, it depends on what you require from your browser.

To make your choice simple, here’s a final breakdown.

Choose Opera if you:

Are a general user looking for a simple yet customizable browser

Prefer privacy and productivity tools like VPN and Opera Flow over gaming tools.

Need a multi-platform browser

Like the integration of messaging apps, ChatGPT extension, and more tools

Choose Opera GX if you:

Are a gamer who wants more control over resource usage while playing or streaming

Like gaming aesthetics, sound effects, and more

Want regular gaming news and deals

Want integration with Twitch and Discord

To simplify it, if you are a gamer and enjoy the Opera browser, switch to the Opera GX. If you are a general user who wants a modern browser with good customization and privacy features, go for Opera.

If you are still confused, try both browsers once and continue with the one you like better. I hope this Opera vs Opera GX comparison helps you decide which browser is better for your needs.