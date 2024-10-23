Opera One R2 update slaps more AI smarts into the browser & you can try it now

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Opera One R2, the browser’s biggest update of the year, has finally arrived. The AI-friendly browser, which is based on the GPT-based AI engine Aria, now comes with more AI smarts.

The R2 update—available to try here—brings new AI features like Image Generation and Understanding. And just like how Copilot is on the Edge browser, you can ask the AI chatbot on the browser’s side panel to generate an image or make sense of one.

We’re also getting a better Command Line interface for deep dives into a webpage. By pressing Ctrl+/ or Cmd+/ to open the Command Line, you can switch to the new Page Context mode, which then lets Aria summarize and answer all the things you’ve been meaning to ask.

And, there is also a Split Screen feature (kind of like on Edge that’s been around for a while) and Tab traces for better tab management. You can activate the Split Screen by dragging a tab to join another and resize the split as needed, and as for the latter, it helps you find the five most recently visited tabs.

As seen above, Opera One is also detaching the media control, something that’s not really done on other popular browsers. The mini-player is now detachable in the sidebar—just hover over the player icon to pause or skip tracks. And if you also worry whether uBlock is still supported following Google’s massive crackdown on Manifest v2 extensions, Opera One R2 still comes with support.

Opera One is not to be confused with the gamers-friendly Opera GX, though. We have a deep comparison for both browsers, and you can check it out here.