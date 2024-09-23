OpenAI Academy to distribute $1 million in API credits for AI developers

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft-backed AI giant OpenAI has just launched the OpenAI Academy, a global initiative for AI devs and organizations using the technology in middle to low-income countries.

So, if you’re a part of the program, it gives you training, technical guidance, and $1 million in API credits to let you develop AI-driven solutions to local challenges in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education.

“Developers and mission-driven organizations tackle critical challenges in their communities, driving economic opportunity. Having access to cutting-edge technology like AI can help enhance efforts to drive sustainable development,” OpenAI announces.

The AI startup, however, is yet to announce registration deadlines or eligible countries that could participate in the academy.

The announcement arrived just months after Microsoft, OpenAI’s number-one financial backer (for now), partnered up with Khan Academy to make its Khanmigo AI tutor free for all US K-12 educators.

It migrates the service to Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI platform, so teachers won’t have to pay a $4 monthly fee to let them use AI to plan lessons. Microsoft’s Phi-3 small model, which Redmond boasted that it’s capable of beating other models in its class, also started supporting Khan Academy’s math tutoring.

Microsoft, despite quitting its observer seat on the OpenAI board a while ago, has also been involved with a lot of funding for AI-related programs and investments. Just recently, the Redmond tech giant followed up its $1.5 billion investment in AI in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with two new data centers in Abu Dhabi.