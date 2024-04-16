The UAE joins list of AI investments by Microsoft after Japan, the UK, Germany, and Spain; $1.5 bn

Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment in G42, an AI technology holding company based in the United Arab Emirates. This partnership will focus on bringing the latest Microsoft AI advancements and fostering a skilled AI workforce, particularly in the UAE and surrounding regions.

This is not the first time Microsoft is investing in a country’s AI infrastructure. Recently, Microsoft has announced investments in Japan, the UK, Germany, and Spain, but this is the first time they have announced an investment in a company.

The partnership will help businesses of all sizes in new markets to use AI and cloud computing. G42 will migrate its AI applications and services to Microsoft Azure, and both companies will collaborate to deliver advanced AI solutions to governments and enterprises worldwide.

The partnership focuses on helping countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. G42 and Microsoft will collaborate to bring AI and digital infrastructure to these regions.

The collaboration extends beyond technology. A significant $1 billion developer fund will be established to cultivate a skilled and diverse AI workforce, driving innovation and competitiveness across the UAE and the broader region.

Our two companies will work together not only in the UAE, but to bring AI and digital infrastructure and services to underserved nations. We are committed to combining world-class technology with world-leading standards for safe, trusted, and responsible AI.

Said Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice Chair and President.

Building on their year-long collaboration, this strategic investment positions G42 and Microsoft at the forefront of global AI development, aiming to make this powerful technology accessible and beneficial to a wider audience.

