We’ll see a lot of exciting tech announcements happening this month as a number of tech giants, including Apple, Samsung, Google, Microsoft, have confirmed to release new products in September. While it’s not entirely clear whether or not we’ll see the Galaxy S21 FE launching this month, Samsung is now confirmed to make the first beta build of the Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 update available for the Galaxy S21 series this month.

Samsung has confirmed the September launch date through its Community forums, though the exact launch date is still unknown. However, there is no confirmation from Samsung as to whether the OneUI 4.0 beta update will also be extended to other flagships by the end of this month. But for now, it looks like the Galaxy S21 series will be the first one to get the taste of the upcoming major update of the OneUI. Samsung has also confirmed that the beta program will be available for owners of unlocked, Sprint, and T-Mobile versions of the Galaxy S21.

As for the features in the upcoming OneUI update, we’re don’t have anything concrete at the moment, but rumor has it that the new update will include exciting new features, faster performance, feature-rich stock apps, improved power efficiency. Rumors also suggest that the OneUI 4.0 design will be very similar to the Material You design of Android 12.

For those Galaxy S21 users wanting to participate in the OneUI 4.0 beta program, you’ll first need to download the Samsung Members app on your smartphone, after which a quick registration is required to become a member. Lastly, you need to click on the ‘Registration for One UI Beta Program’ banner that appears on the home page of the app.

If you’re using a Galaxy S21., will you participate in the OneUI Beta program? Let us know down in the comments.