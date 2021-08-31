A few days ago, we reported Samsung is readying Galaxy S21 FE for a launch in September. But now, it seems unlikely that we’ll see the toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 next month as a new report published by The Elec suggests that the Galaxy S21 FE will enter mass production in September.

According to the report, the delay in production is due to the ongoing global chip shortage. The chip shortage has not only delayed production of S21 FE but also forced Samsung to reduce shipment targets(via 9to5google). On the bright side, however, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will likely remain unaffected by the chip shortage as the company is still targeting January 2022 for the launch of the premium smartphone, with production starting from November this year.

The global chip shortage has so far impacted pretty much everyone in the tech industry, though according to business experts, it hasn’t severely impacted the industry. Some experts also believe that the ongoing shortage will also lead to higher prices for phones. According to a CNBC report, the global chip shortage could last until 2023.

Galaxy S21 FE rumored specs

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.

The handset will support two chargers, the EP-TA800(25W) and EP-TA845 (45W) which will charge a 45,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, users will have to decide at purchase time, as the box is expected to include neither.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be available in Black, White, Purple, and Green.