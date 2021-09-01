Microsoft announces a new Surface hardware event for September 22

Microsoft today announced a new hardware event for September 22. As you can see from the above teaser image posted by Microsoft, you can expect an updated Surface Pro hardware at this event. Along with Surface Pro 8, you can also expect Microsoft to announce new Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Duo 2 hardware at this event.

Join us to see what’s next. Wednesday, September 22nd at 11am ET

The upcoming Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 5 may feature latest generation Intel and AMD processors to deliver improved performance and battery life.

We have already seen some reports about the upcoming Surface Duo 2. According to the Geekbench listing, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, though it doesn’t mean the Duo 2 won’t have a higher RAM variant. It’ll also pack an Adreno 660 GPU for graphics performance. Unfortunately, that’s all the benchmark listing has revealed about the smartphone specs.

You will be able to watch the event live here.