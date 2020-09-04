Samsung is rolling its latest version of OneUI update that is OneUI 2.5 to Galaxy Note10 and Note10 Plus. The upadte was recently made available for the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphones.

The OneUI2.5 update debuted with Galaxy Note20 series, but the company also promised to bring the update to older Galaxy flaghip tier smartphones. True to its words, the company is now slowly rolling out the update to older flagship Galaxy smartphones.

The update includes a number of new features and performance improvements. The most exciting feature is the latest version of OneUI is the wireless DeX support. For those unaware, Samsung DeX is a feature that lets you mirror your phone screen to a TV screen, your phone then becomes a touchpad so that you can control the TV. Smarter Wi-Fi connectivity is another useful feature in the latest version of OneUI. It will notify you about the quality of Wi-Fi connections. It will also let you share Wi-Fi passwords with nearby Galaxy devices.

The OneUI 2.5 update includes some noteworthy camera features. It brings several enhancements to the Pro video mode. You also get to change the autofocus area from the center to multi-focus. The ability to record footage in a wider 21:9 aspect ratio in any video mode is another exciting camera feature that Samsung added in this update.

Other noteworthy features in the OneUI 2.5 update include Samsung Keyboard improvements, new options in messages, the ability to use Android 10’s full-screen navigation gestures with third-party launchers like Microsoft Launcher, Nova Launcher.

If you’re using Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10 Plus , you can check the update manually by going to Settings> Software update.