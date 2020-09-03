After the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy Note10 Lite is now getting the latest OneUI 2.5 update, though the update seems to be available for users in Spain at this moment. The update carries firmware version number N770FXXU5CTH4 and weighs 963.49MB.

Samsung’s custom Android skin OneUI 2.5 debuted with the Galaxy Note20 series, but the company also promised to roll out the update to its older Galaxy flagships smartphones. The update includes a number of new features and performance improvements.

The most exciting feature is the latest version of OneUI is the wireless DeX support. For those unaware, Samsung DeX is a feature that lets you mirror your phone screen to a TV screen, your phone then becomes a touchpad so that you can control the TV. Smarter Wi-Fi connectivity is another useful feature in the latest version of OneUI. It will notify you about the quality of Wi-Fi connections. It will also let you share Wi-Fi passwords with nearby Galaxy devices.

The OneUI 2.5 update includes some noteworthy camera features. It brings several enhancements to the Pro video mode. You also get to change the autofocus area from the center to multi-focus. The ability to record footage in a wider 21:9 aspect ratio in any video mode is another exciting camera feature that Samsung added in this update.

Other noteworthy features in the OneUI 2.5 update include Samsung Keyboard improvements, new options in messages, the ability to use Android 10’s full-screen navigation gestures with third-party launchers like Microsoft Launcher, Nova Launcher.

If you’re using Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, you can check the update manually by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile