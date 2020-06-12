Google made Android 11 beta build public a couple of days ago, introducing a number of handy new features that make the whole Android experience better. As we all expected, the first smartphones that got a taste of the Android 11 were Google’s Pixel smartphones as those were the smartphones that Google made the first beta build of Android 11 to.

Besides Pixel smartphones, Android 11 beta is available for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. As reported by XDA-Developers, OnePlus has already released the Android 11 Beta on top of OxygenOS(via AndroidAuthority). So, if you’re using OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, you can get a taste of the first beta build of Android 11 right now. This is OnePlus’ “very first Android 11 beta as part of the developer preview program.”

Before you get too excited, a word of warning: if you’re not an advanced user and have little to no experience in flashing ROMs, it’s advisable that you wait for the final stable build of Android 11 to become available for your smartphone via system updates. It can also brick your phone, so if you’re using an OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro as your daily driver, you should stay away from it.

But if the aforementioned conditions don’t apply to you, you can go ahead and download and install the first beta build of Android 11 on your OnePlus 8. Before you proceed, just make sure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of storage space is available. You can find more information here.

However, it’s worth noting that T-Mobile and Verizon OnePlus 8 series are not eligible for the Developer Preview Builds, so if you have one, you’re out of luck.

Android 11 beta download links

How to go back to Android 10

Download links for OnePlus 8:

Download links for OnePlus 8 Pro:

If you’ve already installed the first beta build of Android 11 on your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, let us know about your experience so far with it down in the comments section.