The exercise of OEMs dropping the price of its previous smartphones ahead of the launch of their new flagships is known to all of us. As you already know, OnePlus is going to launch the new OnePlus 8T smartphone on October 14, and this is probably the best time for the Shenzhen-based phone maker to make reduce the price of the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus is now selling OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones at the price point of $599 and $699 respectively — $100 less than their actual prices. However, the 8GB+128GB variant of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is not available at this moment, meaning you’ll have to spend $699(was $799) on the purchase of the OnePlus 8 that has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Pro model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back $899(was $999).

OnePlus 8 is available in two different colors — Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green. The Pro model, on the other hand, is available in three color options Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green. You can buy OnePlus 8 at a discounted price by clicking on this link, and those wanting to buy the Pro at a discounted price can click on this link.