The year 2020 has so far seen many surprise announcements from OnePlus, but that’s definitely not the end. OnePlus will be releasing only one ‘T’ branded flagship smartphone that’s OnePlus 8T this year, unlike in the previous years. We recently reported that the upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone will be launching on October 14, though we clarified that there is a possibility that the launch will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Amazon India has ruled out the possibility of the delay and confirmed that the OnePlus 8T is going to be launched on October 14(via Venkatesh Babu.G). OnePlus is also encouraging everyone to participate in the OnePlus 8T quiz which will continue till October 14. The terms and conditions page of the quiz reveals that OnePlus 8T will be available in 8GB RAM, though it’s still not clear if this is the only RAM option.

ONEPLUS 8T SPECS

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, though it’s not confirmed whether or not 8GB/128 GB will be the only variant, just like the OnePlus 7T. Rumor also has it that the 8T series will rock 65W Fast charging technology, which will be based on the same technology as OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and as Realme’s 65W SuperDart charging.

The leak claims that the OnePlus 8T has four cameras at the back — a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. The 48MP lens is different than that of the OnePlus 8 in the sense that the former has a newer imaging sensor, so we expect better photos from the 8T. Unfortunately, we have no information on the selfie camera, but based on the leaked render, we can say that the 8T features a hole-punch camera design, which houses the front-facing camera.

The leaked render pretty much confirmed that OnePlus 8T won’t look radically different than the OnePlus 8, in fact, you won’t be able to recognize the difference between the two unless you pay close attention to every detail — the 8T has slimmer bezels and a flatter display.