Yesterday, on November 22, we published an article showing you OnePlus’ new patent for a dual-hinged foldable phone, and this has fueled the rumors that OnePlus will soon join the foldable bandwagon to launch its first-ever foldable phone. Well, if reliable Indian tipster Yogesh Brar is to be believed, the company will take at least 12 to 15 months to release the foldable phone. To put it simply, the foldable phone may not launch before 2023.

The foldable phone is not the only big product the company is planning to launch in the future. According to the tipster, OnePlus will launch its first-ever Android tablet alongside new wearables. However, the tipster has no details about the specs of these products, nor does he say anything about their official release dates. On the bright side, Yogesh seems to be quite confident that the company’s tablets and new wearables will release before the foldable phone.

Moreover, Yogesh also confirms that OnePlus’ sister company OPPO will launch its first-ever foldable phone next month, which is in line with what previous rumors suggested.

Coming back to the foldable phone, we don’t have any information about the design and specs of the device. And it’s too early to predict whether it’ll feature a design similar to the patented foldable phone.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhen tech firm will release the OnePlus 10 series, its new flagship series, in the January-February timeframe to compete against the Galaxy S22 in China. The global launch of the flagship smartphone is expected to happen in March or April.