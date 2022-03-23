Rumors were flying that OnePlus would launch its first tablet in the market in 2022, but the company hasn’t said a word about it yet. However, famous leaker Mukul Sharma has shared some exciting information on Twitter about the new OnePlus tablet.

Going by previous rumors, the OnePlus first tablet will be called OnePlus Pad, and as per the leaker, the serial production of the tablet has begun in several European and Eurasian countries. A company begins serial production of a product when it’s close to the official launch, and this is why Sharma is expecting the alleged OnePlus Pad to launch “soon.”

At the end of last year, we reported that OnePlus would launch a new tablet in the first half of 2022, which would mean an official launch before June was over. After hearing leaker Sharma, we can say that what we reported at the end of the last year regarding the tablet may turn out to be true.

However, it’s currently impossible to speculate the official launch date of the OnePlus Pad at this moment as we haven’t got enough details for that. Hopefully, that will change as we move closer to the release date.

Aside from the rumored OnePlus Pad, the Shenzhen tech firm is also working on its first Nord branded smartwatch. The company is said to make it official alongside the official launch of the OnePlus Nord 3.

Overall, OnePlus will have a tight schedule throughout the year. The company is expected to release five other new products, including OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10 Ultra. Rumors are rife that OnePlus is working on a foldable phone, but it is unlikely to arrive before 2023.

Which upcoming OnePlus products are you most excited about? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section.