OnePlus 10 Pro is currently the best OnePlus flagship phone you can buy, but the company is planning to release an “ultra-premium” flagship this year to compete with Samsung and Apple. Now, we’re hearing that the rumored “OnePlus 10 Ultra” may launch later this year.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has recently taken to Twitter to leak some details about the release of the upcoming OnePlus phones. He has predicted the release of six OnePlus models, including OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 10 Ultra.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will be released in the late Q3 of 2022, suggesting that the company is targeting the August-September launch windows for the phone. Brar also shared the possible release timeframe of the other OnePlus models mentioned above. You can check out the release timeline below.

We had informed you about the OnePlus 10 Ultra before. Earlier this year, we reported that OnePlus would release an ‘Ultra’ model of the OnePlus 10 Pro and that the company would use OPPO’s self-developed MariSillicon X chip to offer users a better camera experience than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As per the rumors, the new ‘Ultra’ model would also carry the HASSELBLAD camera branding like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the recently released Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Here are some of the upcoming Nord/number series products •OnePlus 10 Pro – March

•OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite – April

•OnePlus Nord 2T – April End/Early May

•OnePlus 10R – May

•OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro) – July

•OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus) – Late Q3 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 21, 2022

As for the “OnePlus 10 Ultra” price, rumor has it that it may be priced similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, we’ll have to wait for more leaks to come to develop a better understanding of the specifications, price, and availability of the upcoming OnePlus “ultra-premium” phone.