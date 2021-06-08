Last month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the release date of the OnePlus Nord CE and the existence of the Nord N200 5G smartphone. Yesterday, the CEO revealed more information about the OnePlus Nord N200 5G in an e-mail interview with PCMag.

According to the OnePlus CEO, the upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone will feature a 6.49-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080p. The smartphone will also have support for the 90 Hz screen refresh rate, just like its predecessor, the N100. This will also mean that the quality of the display is now on par with that of the Nord N10.

The OnePlus CEO not only revealed some of the specs of the N200 but also given us the first look at the smartphone. According to the images shared by the CEO, the Nord N200 has a rectangular camera module at the back where you’ll see three cameras. The front-facing camera is located in the punch-hole camera cut-out located on the left corner of the display. The smartphone also has a side-mounted combination fingerprint scanner and power button.

However, the CEO didn’t share all the details about the specs, leaving us in the dark about key components such as the chipset and RAM that will power the smartphone. The CEO also didn’t reveal the release date either.

The OnePlus Nord N200, however, will be limited to the USA and Canada.