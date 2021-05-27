After tasting the success with the mid-range Nord series, the company is doubling down on the development of mid-range smartphones. The Shenzhen tech firm is ready to release this year’s first Nord-branded smartphone within a matter of days. To be more specific, OnePlus will release the OnePlus Nord CE on June 10, as confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau(via Tech Radar).

We reported the existence of the OnePlus Nord CE a few days back, so this isn’t a surprise. That said, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has given us some additional information that we didn’t know until now. The CEO has revealed that CE stands for Core Edition and that the Nord CE is a revamped version of last year’s Nord, unlike what tipster Max Jambor claimed — that OnePlus Nord CE is the successor of the Nord N10.

Besides Nord CE, CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed the existence of another Nord-branded smartphone, Nord N200 5G. The smartphone will be available in the USA and Canada, while the Nord CE will be limited to India and European markets only. However, it’s worth noting that the Nord CE and Nord N200 aren’t coming on the same day. In other words, the N200 won’t make its debut at June 10 event. So, we’ll have to wait a few more days to hear more about the smartphone.

The CEO hasn’t shed light on the specs of the OnePlus Nord CE, leaving us in the dark about the internals of the smartphone. On the bright side, however, rumors are suggesting that the smartphone will have a plastic rear panel and shiny metal frame and will feature a 6.49-inch flat display, on the left corner of which you’ll get a single punch-hole selfie camera. Other features may include a fingerprint sensor, located on the back, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus will start the livestream of the June 10 event at 7:00 PM IST(1:30 PM GMT).