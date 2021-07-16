According to a Reddit user u/Gnerma, the OnePlus Nord N10 smartphones on Metro by T-Mobile are getting the Android 11 update, though unlocked and T-Mobile devices are still to receive it.

If OnePlus stick to what it said right after the launch of the OnePlus Nord N10, the Android 11 will be the first as well as last Android upgrade it will receive from OnePlus. OnePlus Nord N10 won’t be the only OnePlus smartphone that will provide only one Android upgrade, however. OnePlus Nord N100, which was released alongside the Nord N10, will also receive one major Android update, which in this case will be Android 11.

Interestingly enough, both the Nord N10 and Nord N100 have seen great success in the USA despite the fact that the Shenzhen tech firm isn’t committed to updating these smartphones to Android 12. On the bring side, however, both the devices will continue to get monthly security patches until January 2023.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has begun the Android 11 beta testing program for OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The stable Android 11 update is expected to surface on the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones later this year or early 2022.