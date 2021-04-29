OnePlus seems to be facing some issues with delivering the OxygenOS 11 update to its older flagship phones in a timely manner. The company had to delay the OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus 7 and 7T smartphones because of the data encryption issue. And now, it looks like the OnePlus 6 and 6T will also have to wait a while to get the latest update.

According to a OnePlus forum post, the company will release the first public beta of the OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus 6 and 6T phones in the month of August. While the company didn’t say a word on when the stable Android 11 update will be available for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, it’s likely that users will have to wait until late this year to get the update. Worse, the release date might also be pushed to 2022. And if that happens, a lot of flagship smartphones will run the Android 12 update by the time OnePlus 6 and 6T get Android 11.

It’s also likely that the OnePlus 6 won’t any major Android update beyond OxygenOS 11 because the smartphone has already seen two major Android updates. Historically, the company delivered only three major Android updates to its smartphones.

The OxygenOS 11 update is already available for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7 series. The company also delivered the latest version of the OxygenOS to its mid-range phone, the OnePlus Nord.