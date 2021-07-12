It’s now known to everyone that OnePlus will hold an event on July 22 to launch the much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2, but much to everyone’s surprise OnePlus is also planning to launch another product alongside the smartphone. In a forum post, OnePlus announced that it’d launch OnePlus Buds Pro alongside OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22.

The forum post not only confirms the Buds Pro but also gives us other exciting details. According to the post, OnePlus will give an opportunity to its community members to test both the Nord 2 and the Buds Pro before they become available to the general public.

The Shenzhen company, however, won’t invite every community member to test the products. Those interested will have to join the Lab by fillup up this application form. The community team will review your application, after which the Lab reviewers will be announced. The application process closes on July 17, and devices will be shipped on July 22.

Unfortunately, we currently don’t have any information about the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro. But since it’s a “Pro,” we’re guessing that the wireless earbuds will include features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency Mode. That being said, it’s also possible that OnePlus might not include the feature and prove us wrong. Either way, we’re eagerly waiting for the event.

