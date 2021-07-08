There were speculations that OnePlus would launch the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone in the month of September, but the Shenzhen tech firm has other plans in mind. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, has recently confirmed the official launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2 to be on July 22.

The CEO has made the announcement in a OnePlus forum post, though he hasn’t revealed any details about the smartphone. Luckily, we already have some details about the key specs of the smartphone, thanks to the previous leaks.

ONEPLUS NORD 2 SPECIFICATIONS

As we said in one of our previous posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset coupled with an 8GB/12GB of RAM. It’s worth noting that Dimensity 1200 AI chipset is different than the regular Dimensity 1200 as the former has some exclusive AI features that cannot be found in the latter.

It will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 90 Hz. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB.

Talking about the camera, the Nord 2 will have a triple camera setup at the back — a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with 8MP and 2MP sensors. For taking selfies, the Nord 2 will use a 32MP front camera. Interestingly enough, OnePlus Nord 2 is settling on the three rear cameras, unlike its predecessor, which has four back cameras.

Previous leaks suggest OnePlus Nord 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a charging speed of 30W or 65W and is likely to offer Android 11 out of the box. It’ll be available only in Europe and India.