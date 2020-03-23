In 2020, pretty much all the major operating systems have support for Dark Mode as it’s become increasingly popular in course of the last few years. However, the popularity surrounding it is yet to make some of the well-known apps fully adopt the Dark Mode. While it’s up to developers to implement it in their apps, OnePlus users will soon be able to bypass this limitation by forcing system-wide Dark Mode.

OxygenOS 10 already has support for system-wide Dark Mode, but OnePlus wants to take another step and wants to implement it in apps that don’t otherwise support Dark Mode functionality. XDADevelopers has found pieces of evidence in the latest OxygenOS Open Beta build for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro hinting that a feature that will force Dark Mode in apps that don’t have support for it yet is in the works.

As you can see in the above image, the forced Dark Mode feature can be turned on or off just by going to the OxygenOS Settings app. OnePlus will also give you a little warning that turning the feature on may affect the overall performance of some apps.

The forced Dark Mode concept isn’t new though. If you’re using OneUI 2.0-powered-Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10, you could already be familiar with the feature. However, in order to enable forced Dark Mode in OneUI 2.0, you’ll have to go through a process, which is fairly difficult. But in the case of OxygenOS, things may be a lot easier as the feature seems to be available in the System Settings.

Although we don’t have an ETA at this moment, OnePlus could bring the new forced Dark Mode feature well before the arrival of the Android 11 update. Again, that’s just a guess.