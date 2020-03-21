OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 11 build to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The update brings important fixes and improvements and one new feature.

The Open Beta 11 update offers a fix for the frame rate issue, allowing you to enjoy a better screen recording experience. It also brings a fixe to the keyboard issue, which was causing the random switch to Gboard while using a third-party keyboard app. Add to that, it brings optimization in the adaptive brightness feature. But, of all the changes that have come with the Open Beta 11 update, the most important one is the Android March Security patch. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Fixed the frame rate issue to improve screen recording experience

Optimized the adaptive brightness feature

Fixed the random switch to Gboard while using SwiftKey or a third-party keyboard

Updated Android Security patch to 2020.03

OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.

Source: Reddit