We’re less than 24 hours away from the official launch of the OnePlus’ first-ever truly wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds, and OnePlus Nord, a new, more affordable OnePlus smartphone. And just a day before the launch, we’ve come to know more about the upcoming truly wireless earbuds.

Diving into an APK from the latest OnePlus 8 update, 9to5Google has found a gallery of OnePlus Buds images, revealing the design of both the earbuds and the case, and the color options they will be available in. According to the leaked image gallery, OnePlus Buds will be available in three color options — Black, White, and Blue. Though, it’s not clear whether there will be more color options for OnePlus’ wireless earbuds.

As you can see in the above image, the flat circle on the top of the earbud is very similar to OnePlus Bullets Wireless, and, of course, the overall design aesthetic resembles Apple’s AirPods. It’s not the first time that the design of OnePlus’ upcoming earbuds Buds leaked online, but these images are by far the best representation of what the OnePlus Buds look like.

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus Buds case will utilize the Warp Charge technology, taking advantage of which it will give the earbuds 10 hours of power in just 10 minutes. However, the company didn’t include support for wireless charging to keep the price of the earbuds attractive. And since we’re talking about the price, OnePlus’ official Instagram handle recently posted a new teaser video of what appears to be its upcoming earbuds, hinting that the price will be under $100.

However, as you can see, the Instagram post didn’t reveal the actual price point of the OnePlus Buds, but it’s being said that the earbuds could cost $99.99(roughly Rs. 7,486/ £79.57).

