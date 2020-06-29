OnePlus is expected to release its first-ever truly wireless earbuds this year. The company hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the products yet, but in the last couple of months, we got to learn some details about the upcoming OnePlus earbuds, thanks to various leaks.

Today, we’ve another leak, and this one reveals the overall design aesthetic of the earbuds and the color they will be available in. On his Twitter handle, Max J. posted an image of what seems to be of the upcoming OnePlus wireless earbuds, revealing that the earbuds will be available in Black. The image also suggests that the new earbuds will share some similarities with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless in terms of design.

Besides Black, we’ve heard rumors that suggest that the OnePlus earbuds will also be available in White. We currently don’t know as to what will be the official name for the earbuds, though we’ve found mentions of “OnePlus Pods” in OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta, hinting that they might officially be called OnePlus Pods. Of course, since it’s not official, we should take this with a grain of salt.

And unfortunately, that’s pretty much all that we know about the upcoming earbuds. We don’t know the specifications of the earbuds, nor do we have information about the exact release date. Though, rumor has it that OnePlus might unveil its new wireless earbuds next month.

We’ll have to wait until the launch to know more about the OnePlus’ upcoming wireless earbuds, but if we get lucky, we might get it before the official launch.