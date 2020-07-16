While it’s now official that OnePlus is going to unveil its first-ever truly wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds alongside OnePlus Nord smartphone on July 21, we didn’t know much information about the company’s soon-to-be-released truly wireless earbuds — until now. In an interview with Tech Radar, OnePlus OnePlus Buds’ Project Manager, Jay Liu revealed exciting new information about the upcoming audio product.

According to Jay Liu, OnePlus Buds case will have support for fast charging and will utilize OnePlus’ Warp Charge technology, which in turn, will help the OnePlus Buds to get 10 hours of power in just 10 minutes. For the sake of comparison, Apple AirPods users get five hours of audio playback with a longer 15 minutes of charge time. In a blog post, OnePlus also claims that the earbuds will give you 30 hours of use before you have to plug in again.

The Project Manager went on to explain that OnePlus Buds users will be able to use any charger greater than 10w and won’t require special cables. The speeds will be capped at 5v 1.5A to avoid damage to the 430mAh Lithium Ion battery.

From what we know from the interview, there is at least one downside of having the OnePlus’ upcoming truly wireless earbuds and that is, the case doesn’t have support for wireless charging and as per Liu, this because support for wireless charging “would add to the cost of the earbuds.”