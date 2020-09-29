This year, OnePlus made some bold decisions, including releasing products the company didn’t make before, betting big on budget and entry-level smartphones. Rumors were rife that OnePlus’ bold decision will also include not releasing OnePlus 8T Pro, unlike in previous years. Well, this is now official as the company’s current CEO Liu Zuohu recently confirms that there is no 8T Pro.

Defending the move, the CEO says that those who want “Pro-class” products can purchase the OnePlus 8 Pro. Liu Zuohu says that its new strategy is part of the company’s direction where there is no room for upgrading your smartphone. However, tech pundits are claiming that the company had decided to release one ‘T’ branded smartphone simply because it now wants to focus more on budget and entry-level smartphones. Whatever the case may be, the upcoming 8T is likely to borrow some features of the 8 Pro and that’s good news for consumers.

The OnePlus 8T is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, though it’s not confirmed whether or not 8GB/128 GB will be the only variant, just like the 7T that launched last year. The smartphone is confirmed to have support for 65W Fast Charging technology, which will fully charge the battery in just 39 minutes!

The leak claims that the 8T has four cameras at the back — a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. The 48MP lens is different than that of the OnePlus 8 in the sense that the former has a newer imaging sensor, so we expect better photos from the 8T. Unfortunately, we have no information on the selfie camera, but based on the leaked render, we can say that the 8T features a hole-punch camera design, which houses the front-facing camera.

OnePlus 8T will see the daylight on October 14.

via Venkatesh Babu.G