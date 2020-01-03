OnePlus earlier announced that the company will be making its appearance for the first time at CES. The product that the company will showcase is a new smartphone which will be called OnePlus ConceptOne. Aside from the name, we also know a few more pieces of information about the upcoming smartphone, thanks to OnePlus’ official Twitter handle.

OnePlus dropped a teaser of its upcoming ConceptOne smartphone on Twitter, revealing a few key details about the smartphone. OnePlus’ new smartphone confirmed to be coming with what it called “groundbreaking invisible camera” and “color-shifting glass technology”. Unfortunately, we don’t know what those two new technologies exactly mean as OnePlus didn’t shed much light on them.

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

OnePlus Concept One pic.twitter.com/iE2pfNs5o6 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 3, 2020

There were rumors circulating that the CeonceptOne is going to be OnePlus’ first folding phone. Rejecting the rumors, the official teaser has confirmed that it’s going to look like a regular smartphone. The teaser revealed a curved display that is similar to OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro smartphones.

We’re only a few days away from the CES event, which will be taking place in Las Vegas. Aside from OnePlus, the event will also see another new participant Apple — it’s the first time in decades that the company has attended officially. But unlike OnePlus, Apple won’t be showcasing any new product there.

