The rumors of OnePlus working on a new entry-level smartphone called OnePlus Clover have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. Last week, we reported about the leaked specifications of the smartphone. Now, a new OnePlus smartphone that carries the model number BE2012 has been spotted on GeekBench benchmarking site and many are speculating that this is the OnePlus upcoming entry-level smartphone.

The GeekBench listing suggests that OnePlus Clove will be powered by Snapdragon 460 coupled with 4GB of RAM. This matches the specs that were leaked last week and that leaves us no choice but to think that the smartphone that visited the GeekBench site is the entry-level OnePlus Clover smartphone.

Talking about the benchmarking scores, the smartphone managed to score a single-core score of 245 and a multi-core score of 1174 on GeekBench 5. For the sake of comparison, OnePlus Nord managed to score a single-core score of 613 and a multi-core score of 1850. This means that OnePlus Clover is less powerful than the Nord, which, in turn, means that the former will cost way less than the latter.

According to the rumors, OnePlus Clover will feature a 6.2-inch HD+IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720p, a fingerprint sensor on the back, a 3.5mm jack. You’ll get three rear cameras — 13MP+2MP+2MP, though we still have no details on the selfie camera. Although not confirmed, it’s likely that Clover will have a hole-punch display design to accommodate the selfie camera.

The Clover will offer Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box and will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone will have support for 18W fast charging technology. Other specs include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-FI ac, 4G.

The OnePlus Clover smartphone is expected to launch really soon, though we don’t know exactly when the smarpthone will bit the market. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest information about the smartphone once we get any new details about it.