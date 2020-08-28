A few days ago, we reported about a new dirt-cheap OnePlus phone powered by Snapdragon 460. We also argued that the dirt-cheap OnePlus smartphone is the OnePlus Clover, a mysterious handset that surfaced on the GeekBench benchmark site. Today, confirming the existence of Snapdragon 460-powered OnePlus Clover, Android Central has just revealed detailed specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus Clover will feature a 6.2-inch HD+IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720p, a fingerprint sensor on the back, a 3.5mm jack. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 460 coupled with 4GB of memory and 64 of storage, though it’s not clear whether Clover will offer other variants for those who want more RAM and Storage. The smartphone won’t be water-resistant.

Talking about the cameras, you’ll get three rear cameras — 13MP+2MP+2MP, though we still have no details on the selfie camera. Although not confirmed, it’s likely that Clover will have a hole-punch display design to accommodate the selfie camera.

The Clover will offer Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box and will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone will have support for 18W fast charging technology. Other specs include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-FI ac, 4G.

OnePlus Clover Specs

Software Android 10

OxygenOS 10 Display 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (1560 x 720) Chipset Snapdragon 460

4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A73

4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A53

Adreno 610

11nm Memory 4GB Storage 64GB MicroSD slot Yes Rear Camera 1 13MP f/2.2 Rear Camera 2 2MP f/2.4 Rear Camera 3 2MP f/2.4 Security Rear fingerprint sensor Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Audio 3.5mm jack Battery 6000mAh

18W Water Resistance No

Unlike OnePlus Nord, which was released only in India and Europe, the Clover will get a global launch, meaning the smartphone will also be available in the USA and other parts of the world. We earlier speculated that, since the SD460 is designed to power entry-level smartphone, the price of the upcoming Clover smartphone will be under $200, which the report from Android Authority also corroborates.

The OnePlus Clover smartphone is expected to launch really soon, though we don’t know exactly when the smarpthone will bit the market. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest information about the smartphone once we get any new details about it.