Earlier today, we reported about OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones which could be the company’s first truly wireless earphones. It looks like the Bullets Wireless Z earphones are real after all but they are not truly wireless earphones.

According to a tweet from seasoned smartphone insider Evleaks, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be a successor to Bullets Wireless 2. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will come in 4 colours— Green, Blue, Black and Silver. Previous rumours suggest that the Wireless Z will have noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Type-C port, and easy pairing with OnePlus phones.

OnePlus is expected to announce the Bullets Wireless Z earphones on April 14 along with OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. As far as price is concerned, we expect the Bullets Wireless Z to be priced around $100.