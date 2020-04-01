According to reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus is soon going to launch a new pair of earphones called Bullets Wireless Z, which will be an affordable version of the already existing Bullets Wireless 2.

OnePlus India recently posted an image of a pair of wireless earphones on Twitter which led to people thinking that the company may finally bring its first earbuds to the market. Now, after hearing from the tipster, it’s likely that the image posted on Twitter may be of the upcoming Bullets Wireless Z.

Although we don’t know much about the Bullets Wireless Z, sources claim that noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Type-C port, and easy pairing with OnePlus phones will be some of the useful features of the cheaper Bullets Wireless 2. Bullets Wireless Z will look very similar to the Bullets Wireless 2. Unfortunately, we don’t as to when the new pair of headphones will hit the market.

Tipster Ishaan Agarwal also said that the Shenzhen-based company will launch OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger at the OnePlus 8 launch event, which is confirmed to take on April 14. Rumor also has it that only OnePlus 8 Pro will have support for the wireless charger.

According to previous leaks, OnePlus 8 Pro will feature punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. The 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.