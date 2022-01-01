OnePlus Buds Z2 is the company’s newest noise cancelling earbuds, but many of you could not be able to buy the earbuds as it’s only limited to China, Europe, the UK, and the US. This is set to change as the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds are all set to make their debut in Indian markets very soon.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 product has recently appeared on the OnePlus India website, hinting that the launch could happen very soon. Although we haven’t heard anything about the exact launch date, there is a strong possibility that we might see OnePlus announcing the Buds Z2 for Indian markets this month.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 9 RT in India very soon, though the exact launch date is still unknown. The company might release both the OnePlus 9 RT and the Buds Z2 on the same day in India.

OnePlus Buds Z2 is the direct successor to last year’s OnePlus Buds Z, and according to rumors, they will be pricier than their predecessor in India. The new OnePlus earbuds are expected to be priced at INR 4,999 in India. The earbuds will be available in a single Pearl White color option, while the Obsidian Black color option will reportedly be available at a later date.

Some of the exciting features of OnePlus Buds Z2 include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IP55 certification, support for Dolby Atmos, Transparency Mode, which lets outside sound in so that you can hear what’s going on around you.

If you’re based in India., are you excited about the OnePlus Buds Z2? Let’s know down in the comments.