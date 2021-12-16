OnePlus has finally announced the much-awaited OnePlus Buds Z2 in the US and Europe. The new Buds Z2 earbuds appear to be significantly better than their predecessor in terms of specs, but it’s hard to find any difference between the two products as they share pretty much the same design.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 features Active Noise Cancellation, a feature that’s missing in its predecessor. The new earbuds also have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IP55 certification, support for Dolby Atmos. The Buds Z2 will also have the Transparency Mode, which lets outside sound in so that you can hear what’s going on around you.

The new Buds Z2 will offer a 38-hour of battery life on a full charge. And 10 minutes of charging will give you 5 hours of playback time. The Buds Z2 earbuds are available in two different colors — Obsidian Black and Pearl White. However, users in the US and Europe will have to settle on the Pearl White at this moment with the Obsidian Black variant becoming available sometime next year. You can now buy the OnePlus Buds Z2 here from the OnePlus store.

However, it’s worth noting that, while reviewers have given the OnePlus Buds Z2 a thumbs up, you’ll need a OnePlus phone if you want to experience a smooth integration.