OnePlus Buds Z2 passes through India’s BIS certification site, launch could be imminent

OnePlus Buds Z2 and OnePlus 9 RT launched in China last month, but they haven’t made their debut outside the country just yet. On the bright side, we might soon see both OnePlus Buds Z2 and OnePlus 9 RT in Indian markets, according to rumors. These rumors are likely to come true as OnePlus Buds Z has recently surfaced on India’s BIS certification site, hinting that the launch could be imminent.

The certification site doesn’t reveal the specs of the earbuds, in fact, it doesn’t reveal anything beyond the model number. But thanks to rumors, we already know quite a lot about the OnePlus Buds Z2.

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. They will also have the IP55 certification, meaning they’re immune to damages from dust and water. The new Buds Z2 will offer a 38-hour of battery life on a full charge. And 10 minutes of charging will give you 5 hours of playback time. Meanwhile, it will be available in two colors—Black and White.

Rumor also has it that the Buds Z2 and OnePlus 9 RT(or OnePlus RT) may go official this month, though we don’t know the exact date.

If popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar is to be believed, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will cost less than Rs. 6,000 in India.