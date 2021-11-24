OnePlus launched the much-hyped OnePlus 9 RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in China a few days ago, but the company shared nothing on when they’d be launched in India and Europe. But thanks to 91mobiles, we now know that both the OnePlus 9 RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 may go official in India as early as next month.

However, the publication has no information about the exact release date of the smartphone and the earbuds. That said, since we’re almost at the end of November, the Shenzhen-based tech firm could soon drop an announcement regarding the official launch of these two products.

It’s also interesting to note that the OnePlus 9 RT could also launch OnePlus RT in India, according to some rumors. However, we don’t have solid proof to back the rumors, so we’ll have to wait until the official launch. Whatever the case may be, OnePlus is probably the only big brand that’ll release a high-end smartphone in India next month.

Now talking about the OnePlus 9 RT and OnePlus Buds Z2, we already know quite a lot about these two products, thanks to previous leaks. But just for a quick recap, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. They will also have the IP55 certification, meaning they’re immune to damages from dust and water. The new Buds Z2 will offer a 38-hour of battery life on a full charge. And 10 minutes of charging will give you 5 hours of playback time. Meanwhile, it will be available in two colors—Black and White.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 RT, or whatever the company ends up calling it, will be equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset, Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display, UFS 3.1 storage, Sony IMX766 sensor, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W fast charging, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2. The smartphone gets benefits from a 50 MP main camera, 16 MP wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 16 MP selfie camera. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 60 fps, while the front camera can record 1080p at 30 fps.

The OnePlus 9 RT is expected to be priced between INR 40,000 to INR 44,000 in India.