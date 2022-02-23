OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are now getting the February 2022 security patch through OxygenOS 11.0.6.1 update. The update includes no new features as you’d expect from a security update. However, the OxygenOS update does include system stability improvements.

Changelog

Talking about the OxygenOS 11.0.6.1., this update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re one of the few who are using the smartphone right now, you might not get it today. OnePlus, however, confirmed that it’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 7/7T owners can install the OxygenOS 11.0.6.1 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.