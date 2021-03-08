Earlier today, OnePlus confirmed that it’d hold an event on March 23 to launch the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series, though sources are also saying that the Shenzhen-based company will also launch its first-ever smartwatch alongside the flagship smartphone. While people are excited about the company’s first smartwatch, the upcoming OnePlus flagship phones will be exciting in a lot of ways.

First off, the OnePlus 9 Pro, which will the most premium model in the OnePlus 9 lineup, will have a Hasselblad camera branding, thanks to the partnership between OnePlus and the Swedish camera manufacturer. While the Hasselblad branding will be a distinct camera feature in the ‘Pro’ model, all three models, which include the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the low-cost 9R, will share some common features.

OnePlus will include a power adapter with the OnePlus 9 phones. This was a common practice among manufacturers until last year, but Apple decided not to include it inside the box. Taking a cue from Apple, Samsung made a similar decision, as a result of which, those planning to buy the Galaxy S21 will now require to buy a smartphone charger separately. This led to people thinking that companies like OnePlus will also follow suit, but thankfully, the company isn’t following the footsteps of its competitor in this regard.

In a recent comment on the OnePlus Community forums, Lau revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will ship with a charger inside the box. “Don’t worry about it. We have the charger inside the box”, said Pete while responding to an OnePlus forum member’s query(via XDA).

You can know more about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship phone here. Meanwhile, the OnePlus launch event is scheduled for March 23rd, 2 PM GMT.