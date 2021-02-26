Historically, OnePlus’ flagship smartphone series included two models — regular and ‘Pro.’ This year, however, the OnePlus is said to be releasing the OnePlus 9 series, which will include three different models, the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Lite/9E.

The OnePlus 9 Lite is said to be the budget flagship, but there are some confusions regarding its official name. If tipster Evan Blass is to be believed, the budget OnePlus phone will be called OnePlus 9R and not OnePlus 9 Lite or 9E.

However, another tipster Max Jambor, who is also quite reliable, takes issue with what Evan has claimed. We can’t say who’s right and who’s wrong, and that leaves us no choice but wait for OnePlus to clarify things for us.

If rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 9 Lite/ 9E/ 9R will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that has support for a high screen refresh rate, 90Hz to be specific. Powering the smartphone will be a Snapdragon 690 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, though we don’t know whether or not the OnePlus 9E will include other variants with more RAM. The base variant of the device will have 128GB of storage.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series on March 14.

via PhoneArena